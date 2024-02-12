Poland needs nuclear weapons to strengthen defense capabilities — general

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Polish authorities should consider possession of a nuclear arsenal as a priority for the coming years, Brigadier General Jaroslaw Kraszewski, former head of the Department for the Supervision of the Armed Forces in Poland's National Security Bureau, has said.

"Those [states] that have nuclear capabilities enjoy a very high level of security. Usually such countries are not attacked," General Kraszewski said on RMF FM radio station. "I believe that the emergence of such an arsenal in Poland will be an [important] task [for Polish authorities] in the coming years."

He noted that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland was "a realistic scenario."

Earlier, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jaceck Siewiera, interviewed by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, avoided answering the question whether Warsaw was going to conclude an agreement with Washington on the placement of nuclear weapons on its territory within the framework of the relevant NATO Nuclear Sharing program.

He remarked that NATO's "nuclear umbrella" was covering Poland. Previously, the authorities had declared such an intention. However, in September last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the leadership had not yet made any progress towards accommodating nuclear weapons.