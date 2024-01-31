China stands firm in support of Russia on Ukraine issue despite US pressure

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will not stop supporting Russia on the Ukrainian issue despite mounting pressure from the US and strained China-EU defense cooperation, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

"We have supported you on the Ukrainian issue despite the fact that the US and Europe continue to put pressure on the Chinese side. Even defense cooperation between China and the European Union is [now] threatened but we will not change or abandon our established policy course over this. And they should not and cannot hinder normal Russian-Chinese cooperation," he said.

Dong highlighted that in recent years, China has observed persistent attempts by the US and other Western nations to isolate Russia. Despite these efforts, Beijing remains steadfast in its commitment to offer unwavering support to Russia. "As the two most important and key forces in the world, we should decisively respond to global challenges," he stressed.

The talks between the Russian and Chinese defense ministers were held in a videoconference format.