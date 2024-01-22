Germany expects to train around 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel in 2024

BERLIN, January 22. /TASS/. The German authorities expect that in 2024 about 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel will undergo training in Germany, Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the working group responsible for coordinating aid to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense said.

This figure can also be increased if necessary, he told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Answering a question about the European Union’s plans to transfer training to Ukraine, Freuding emphasized that this issue is not being discussed at the moment.

At the same time, according to him, Russian mine barriers, lack of air support and problems with air defense are the main reasons for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive. Freuding acknowledged that Russia currently has the military initiative.

Earlier, in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Freuding said that over 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in Germany since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

A training mission for Ukrainian military personnel in several EU countries, including Poland and Germany, was approved by the EU countries in October 2022.