Israeli naval commando unit raids southern Gaza Strip overnight

TEL AVIV, October 27. /TASS/. Soldiers from Flotilla 13, the marine commando unit of the Israeli Navy, carried out a raid into the southern Gaza Strip overnight to destroy infrastructure of the Palestinian radical organization Hamas, the IDF press service reported.

"Overnight, soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Flotilla 13 unit conducted a targeted raid from the sea in the southern Gaza Strip. During the operation, the service members struck Hamas military infrastructure and operated inside a compound used by the Hamas naval commando forces," the statement said.

According to the military, the Israeli Navy’s ships and aircraft were taking part in the raid.

"Following the raid, the soldiers exited the designated area," the press service added.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military informed about another overnight raid, involving fighter jets and drones, in central Gaza, adding that the troops pulled out of the area after accomplishing it. A day before, the IDF reported that there was a night raid in northern Gaza that involved tanks. An IDF spokesman said on the same day that the IDF plans to carry on with such night raids into the Gaza Strip so as, in his words, to pave the way for Israel’s "further steps" inside the enclave. However, he did not announce when exactly a full-scale ground operation might start.

Escalation in the Middle East

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank

According to the latest statistics, more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and over 5,200 more wounded during the conflict. More than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 18,500 wounded as a result of Israel’s strikes on Gaza, the local health ministry said.