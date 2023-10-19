Zelensky to agree to peace talks, top Danish diplomat says in call with Russian pranksters

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen believes that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will agree to peace talks with Russia, a view stated in a phone call with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimr Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov), who posed as high-ranking African officials when contacting the Danish diplomat, and published a recording of the call on their Telegram channel.

"I believe that, at a certain point, the Ukrainian president will adjust the situation and state that the time has come to begin negotiations," he said. "When the peace talks begin, we will, of course, support Ukraine in the establishment of a new security architecture in order to prevent a new attack from Russia. And we will also do everything possible to include [Ukraine] in the European family, although, to be honest, that would be very, very, very difficult."

The top Danish diplomat noted that Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, and, should it suddenly become an EU member state, that would have huge consequences.

"Nevertheless, due to geopolitical reasons, this is exactly what our approach will be," Rasmussen added.