Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian ambassador to Russia points to difference between Palestine, Hamas

Abdel Hafiz Nofal emphasized he was against the killing of civilians personally and as an ambassador

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Palestine and Hamas differ on a lot of issues.

"There is a big difference between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. They are two different things altogether," he said in an interview with the RBC news organization.

The ambassador said that the Authority disagrees with Hamas on a multitude of issues.

"The Palestinian Authority is part of the international community," he said. "We have an embassy in Russia, we have embassies all over the world, we are recognized by more than 140 countries, so there is a big difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority."

"Personally, and as ambassador, I am against the killing of civilians - Israelis, Europeans, Palestinians - and we talk about it regularly," Nofal went on to say.

The diplomat said what is happening now between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip "has a complicated history." "Israel is keeping Gaza under siege. They control everything, even the movement of people, food supplies, electricity, water," he said.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Almost 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,800 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded.

MFA warns about consequences from Israeli strikes on Syria amid escalation with Palestine
"Amid the sharp escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, such military actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, since they could lead to a region-wide armed escalation. This should in no way be allowed," the ministry stated
Hungary’s Orban, Putin to travel to China for same conference
The Russian president earlier said that he had accepted the Chinese president's invitation to come to Beijing for the conference of the Chinese infrastructure project also known as the One Belt, One Road
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Embroilment of other countries in conflict to hinge on Israel’s actions — Chinese expert
Expert at the Institute of Politics and International Relations at the East China Normal University in Shanghai Zhang Runyu believes that this conflict will put the strength and influence of the major world powers to the test
Russia appreciates Brazilian president's desire to promote Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Russia and Brazil have proven that the relations between the two countries "have stood the test of time"
Russian bid to rejoin UNHRC affected by Western campaign — Russian MFA
According to the statement, the unscrupulous anti-Russian campaign involved unprecedented pressure, and often blatant economic and political blackmail that was exerted on UN member states
Russian diplomat blames US, UK for Middle East escalation
Maria Zakharova recalled that the United States had declared themselves the guarantors of both the security of Israel and the situation in the region as a whole
Yamal-Europe gas pipeline closed on Poland’s initiative — Putin
The head of state noted that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was a strong and high-capacity route
Putin starts his two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan
The President of Russia will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and will also take part in a number of other events
Russian forces destroy two artillery guns, US-made howitzer in Kupyansk area in past day
According to Battlegroup West Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky, the crews of Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers delivered seven air strikes at temporary deployment sites of units from the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 41st mechanized brigades
Russia aware of bid to promote NATO interests in South Caucasus via Armenia, Lavrov says
"Their aim is to lay the groundwork for anti-Russian sentiment and prepare for the promotion, primarily, of US, EU and NATO interests in this region using Armenia as a conduit," the Russian top diplomat emphasized
Russia’s retaliatory nuclear strike to leave enemy with no chances of survival — Putin
The president recalled that Russia's military doctrine included two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons
Second US aircraft carrier to be deployed in Mediterranean — White House
"I would also note that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group will be departing on a prescheduled — long-scheduled deployment to the European Command area of responsibility," John Kirby added
Thousands of Hamas radicals infiltrated Israel from Gaza Strip — defense minister
Yoav Gallant stressed that, in the wake of the recent developments, Israel is full of resolve to eradicate Hamas
Ukraine assembled at least 60 armored vehicles near Orekhov, lawmaker says
"This is a lot. It is more than they had up to now," Dmitry Rogozin said
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee until further notice
According to the IOC, ROC’s inclusion of new Olympic councils from Russia’s new regions "violates the territorial integrity of the NOC the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine"
Israel to not negotiate with Hamas on release of hostages — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi added that "Hamas is very fond of trading bodies"
Risk exists of Hezbollah movement getting embroiled in conflict — Israeli envoy to Russia
"I hope that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government realize that the response to such moves would be harsh, and would affect both Hezbollah and country’s infrastructure," Alexander Ben Zvi went on to say
Russian troops hammer deployment sites of three Ukrainian army brigades in DPR
It is also reported that the crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on enemy troops in the area of the settlement of Andreyevka
Kremlin calls news on damaged gas pipeline between Finland, Estonia alarming
Dmitry Peskov added that dangerous precedents of terror attacks against critical infrastructure facilities on the Baltic Sea had already been set, meaning certain attacks against Nord Stream pipelines
At least 50 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air force raid on Gaza Strip
According to medical sources, 281 people were taken to hospitals
Russian forces improve forward edge positions near Avdeyevka in DPR
It is also reported that the Russian troops supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Russian forces destroy several crossings over Oskol River to contain Ukrainian troops
The destruction of the crossing points significantly complicated the Ukrainian army’s troop rotation and ammunition supply, Vitaly Ganchev said
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian electronic warfare station, ammo depot in Kherson area
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 340 enemy troops over the past day
Global economy moving to multipolar model — Putin
According to the Russian poresident, the place, the role and the significance of each country is determined by how it perceives this deep and irreversible processes
Putin sings decree requiring certain Russian exporters to sell foreign currency
Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov clarified that “the percentage of currency that will be subject to mandatory sale will be established by the Russian government”
Houthi leader threatens to give ‘military response’ if US intervenes in Gaza conflict
The Houthi leader added that his movement was ready to coordinate its actions with other groups and join their operations in the conflict zone
West training Ukrainian saboteurs to hit Russia’s nuclear facilities — Russian intel chief
"Attempts have been made to cause damage to the Kursk, Smolensk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants," Sergey Naryshkin went on to say
Putin believes Europe will continue to buy LNG from US, although Russian gas is cheaper
The president noted that LNG supplies from the Middle East had been increased, but nevertheless due to the high gas prices from the United States, the profitability of European enterprises was falling and competitiveness was declining
Israel's chief of general staff warns Hezbollah against interfering in conflict
Herzi Halevi said that the Israel Defense Forces were responsible for the security of the country and its citizens and on October 7 they "failed to fulfill their obligations"
HAMAS military group claims to have shelled Haifa
Earlier, HAMAS reported shelling southern Israeli cities Be’er Sheva and Ashdod
Press review: Putin meets with Iraqi PM and US seeks to bundle arms aid to Israel, Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 11th
NATO to hold annual nuclear exercise in Mediterranean Sea next week, alliance chief says
"Our exercise will help to ensure the credibility, effectiveness and security of our nuclear deterrent," Jens Stoltenberg said
IDF eliminates another high-ranking Hamas member
According to the statement, Muhammad Abu Shamla's residence was used to store naval weapons designated for terror against the State of Israel
Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA
Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists"
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
Kyrgyz president signs law ratifying treaty with Russia on joint air defense system
According to the statement, the ratification of the agreement reaffirms the commitment of Kyrgyzstan "to strengthen strategic relations with Russia and contributes to the development of continued cooperation in the field of defense and security between the two countries"
Kiev-controlled authorities in Avdeyevka describe situation in DPR city as ‘very tense’
The Ukrainian armed forces have been trying to repel continuous assaults for the third day running
Putin, Japarov begin talks in Kyrgyz capital
The agenda includes an exchange of opinions on the further development of bilateral ties as well as pertinent international issues
Direct talks between Baku, Yerevan may be viable alternative to Russian mediation — Aliyev
The Azerbaijani leader expressed regret that Yerevan had refused a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bishkek proposed by the Russian side
US administration throws wrench in Syria's upward trajectory — Russian intelligence
Washington's strategy, Sergey Naryshkin said, is to manipulate international terrorist groups and radical religious and ultranationalist organizations
Press review: Gaza facing scorched earth or surgical strikes and US debt hits record high
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 12th
HAMAS says it released woman with two children — TV
Russia may cancel tourist visas for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain in 2024
According to Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov, Russia had already sent the proposals to its counterparts
Kalashnikov defense firm keeps upgrading Lancet combat drones — company head
The drone can strike targets within a range of 40 km
Ukraine receives $4-5 billion from Europe, US every month — Putin
The President said he didn't understand why natural gas can be delivered to Europe via one route but not the other
Eliminating Hamas not necessarily on par with wiping out Gaza — Israeli envoy to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that, currently, no negotiations are underway with Hamas on the release of Israeli hostages
Russia files statement to ICAO Council over West's air traffic rules violations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the defendants in the case were 37 countries, including the United States, Canada, Britain and all members of the European Union
Kim Jong Un hopes for victory of Russian people over hegemony of imperialists
The North Korean leader is confident that relations with Russia will steadily develop to a new level
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Middle East conflict to expand beyond Israeli ground operation — ex-top Austrian diplomat
"The conflict spans beyond the two territories, while the location of Israeli borders is also a big question," Karin Kneissl said
NATO begins implementing new military plans, alliance’s chief says
Under its new defense plans, NATO intends to keep 300,000 troops in a constant state of readiness, along with eight battle groups stationed near Russia’s border, as well as ammunition, equipment and heavy weapons depots
Middle East 'quartet' needs to resume functioning — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, it will bring to the negotiating table "the sides together with the intermediaries, with their friends, with everyone who is interested worldwide"
Ground operation in Gaza should not be rushed — Israeli envoy to Russia
"We may do it now, tomorrow, in a month or two, but we will do it. We need to choose the right moment," Alexander Ben Zvi pointed out
North Siberian Railway concept to be presented next summer
The project's cost is unclear yet, head of the Siberian Federal District's Interregional Association Gennady Guselnikov said, adding those would be trillions of rubles
Israeli instructors return from Ukraine after HAMAS attack — Russian forces
Previously, Russian officials said that Israeli mercenaries were fighting in Ukraine, but there were no reports of Israeli troops
Russian aviation agency denies five jets sent distress signal
According to the agency, media reports cited the foreign flight tracking service FlightRadar24, which appears to have had a glitch
Death toll in UAV attack in Belgorod reaches three — governor
Rescuers recovered the body of the third victim from the rubble of a residential building
Second US aircraft carrier being relocated to Mediterranean — White House
White House NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the carriers "will first move through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Mediterranean Sea, where they will be ready if needed"
West no longer believes Russia will collapse — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the West keeps pushing ahead on the beaten path without any analysis of the current events
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses Gaza Strip situation with Fatah representative
"The sides emphasized the need to prevent an exodus of population from the Gaza Strip, which must become a part of an independent Palestinian State within the 1967 border with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Talk about a sovereign Palestine alongside Israel never materialized — Putin
The Russian President stated that “some of the lands that Palestinians consider and have always considered historically Palestinian lands were occupied by Israel at different periods and in different ways”
CIS foreign ministers support ceasefire between Israel and Palestine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that it is also necessary to focus on the "substance of the problem" of the conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the day before
Egypt denies it told Israel about Hamas assault 10 days in advance
The Associated Press news agency reported earlier citing its own unnamed source that Egyptian intelligence services allegedly warned the Israeli authorities on several occasions about the threat of attacks from Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip areas
Death toll in Gaza Strip surpasses 1,200 since conflict began
Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that local hospitals had no vacant beds and were running out of medical essentials
Ambassador to Russia refutes reports about Israel firing phosphorus bombs
Earlier, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that Israel is using phosphorus and cluster munitions in the Gaza Strip
EU would prefer to starve and not buy Russian gas, if it were question of morality — Putin
The Russian leader doubted that the European countries’ statements, in particular, those about stopping Nord Streams and switching to fuel purchases from the United States, were related to some "moral choice"
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
The current visit is the first foreign visit for the Russian leader this year
Moscow ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia nuclear energy — Putin
According to Russian President, it is necessary to agree on a number of conditions, including commercial ones
Putin highlights role of Russia’s Kant air base in security provision in Central Asia
The Russian leader who attended the ceremony of opening the Kant air base in October 2003 called the military facility’s 20th anniversary "a major jubilee date"
Europe partly responsible for Hamas attack on Israel — Kissinger
The former US secretary of state added that the Middle East conflict is fraught with "the danger of escalating and bringing in other Arab countries under the pressure of their public opinion"
Russian State Duma passes law repealing need to inform Council of Europe about martial law
The law has been amended to remove a provision stipulating that the international obligations of the Russian Foreign Ministry arise from the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, given that the convention and its ratified protocols ceased to have legal force in Russia effective March 16, 2022
Israeli attack puts Damascus, Aleppo airports out of commission
The shelling caused damage to the airports' runways
Zelensky fears that West will pay less attention to Ukraine amid Middle East crisis
At the same time, he "hopes for continued US support"
Russian gunners wipe out Ukrainian stronghold, mortar team in Krasny Liman area
According to the Defense Ministry, after fulfilling the objectives of striking the enemy targets, the artillery squads conducted a counter-fire maneuver and left the firing positions
Israel’s military operations in Gaza fully comply with international law — president
"We have to defend ourselves, we have the full right to do so. And it’s about time that the world understands it," Isaac Herzog emphasized
Duma to pass law on revoking CTBT ratification October 19 — senior legislator
Leonid Slutsky explained that Russia was not withdrawing from the CTBT, but merely revoking the instrument of ratification in response to US actions
Gas hub in Turkey needs electronic platform for trading gas to Europe — Putin
Everyone in Europe who wants to acquire Russian resources is interested in this project, the Russian President noted
Egypt rejects idea of opening humanitarian corridors for Gaza refugees
Cairo reportedly insists that both sides resolve conflicts within their borders, believing that this is the only way for the Palestinians to secure their right to statehood
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Gaza on Friday — TV
This was reported by a diplomatic source at the UN to Al Hadath TV channel
Bringing US aircraft into the fray to cause numerous deaths in Gaza, Erdogan warns
The Turkish leader noted that the incident involving a Turkish drone, downed by US forces in Syria is not in the spirit of the allied relationship between the two countries
Russia always supported establishment of Palestinian state — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Palestinian-Israeli issue has been accompanied and aggravated by "mediation activities" of a number of countries in recent years
Kissinger calls Germany’s immigration policy 'grave mistake' amid pro-Palestinian rallies
Amid the developments, the former diplomat criticized Germany’s policy of granting asylum to "people of totally different culture and religion and concepts"
Ukrainian army brings heavy equipment to Rabotino in Zaporozhye — Russian senator
Dmitry Rogozin added that the Ukrainian army had moved at least 40 armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, to the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region
Greek frigate Psara joins NATO force in Mediterranean Sea — portal
He will take part in the exercises of the alliance
Israel has no intention to go to war with Iran — ambassador to Russia
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Two people died after a drone attack in Belgorod — governor
Presumably, a child may be under the rubble of the house, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M, T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops
"I would like to highlight the work of the enterprise’s designers and engineers who continue improving the armor taking into account the experience of its combat employment," Denis Manturov stated
US supports Finland, Estonia in investigation of gas pipeline incident — Blinken
In Finland, it was previously reported that the damage discovered on the morning of October 9 is probably the result of external influence
Israel determined to fight until HAMAS no longer exists — ambassador to Russia
Agreements between Russia, North Korea will contribute to regional security — Putin
The President of Russia expressed satisfaction with the fact that relations between Russia and the DPRK continue to develop positively in all aspects based on the glorious traditions of the past
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
Russia hopes Palestine, Israel return to fulfilling UN resolutions, Lavrov stresses
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that over decades, the UN decision "on the establishment of the State of Palestine has been sabotaged, above all, by the United States, which seeks to monopolize and usurp all efforts at mediation"
U.S. can resolve Ukrainian crisis by stopping sending of military aid — Russian Ambassador
According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission, the new $200 million aid package announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "does not solve the tasks set by the Administration for the Ukrainian puppets
Advising Palestinians to leave for Egypt not conducive to peace — Putin
Israel’s Defense Forces explained later that the IDF had not urged Gaza residents to leave for Egypt, but designated certain areas that were to be vacated
Putin refers to Germany's rejection of Nord Stream gas as ‘economically foolish behavior’
This harms the economy of Germany itself, the Russian President believes
Over 20,000 houses, 10 medical facilities destroyed by Israeli strikes on Gaza — ministry
According to the report, a total of 48 local schools have also been damaged
Latest escalation in Middle East 'not war, but mass murder' — Erdogan
The Turkish leader denounced as wrong any actions against civilians
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Russian energy resources ensured well-being of Europe for many years — Putin
The President recalled that the European Union introduced restrictions on banking services, freight, insurance, and also set a price ceiling for Russian oil and gas
