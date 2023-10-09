Russia sees no military solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Moscow sees no military solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and calls on the parties to stop the violence and return to the negotiating table, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It’s crucial to cease fire, exercise restraint, stop the violence, including against civilians, and return to the negotiating table. There is no military solution to the issue," he pointed out.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his [Egyptian] counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Both top diplomats called for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," the envoy added.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide. According to the latest data, over 400 Palestinians and more than 700 Israelis have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, and thousands of people have been wounded.