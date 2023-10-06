Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi a political action — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi is a political action that demonstrates a "disappointing deviation" from original goals of the Nobel Committee, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"The Nobel Committee’s decision is a political action that corresponds to the interventionist and anti-Iranian policy of some European governments […] and demonstrates a disappointing deviation from the Committee’s original goals," he said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The spokesman believes that the language of the motivation of Mohammadi’s award contains "false and controversial statements about the events in Iran." He also called the new laureate a person, convicted for "repeated violations of the law and for criminal actions."

The Nobel Committee announced Mohammadi a Peace Prize wined on Friday. According to the award motivation, she was awarded the prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

Iranian authorities detained Mohammadi for over 10 ten times. Five times she was convicted and sentenced to a total for 31 years in prison. For example, in 2011, she was sentenced to 11 years for "actions, aimed against national security and propaganda against the regime," but, in 2012, she was released after an international campaign in her defense. Between 2015 and 2020, Mohammadi was in custody again, and was released under pressure of international human rights organizations. Last time - in May, 2021 - she was sentenced to 2.5 years for "anti-state propaganda." Currently, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate still remains in prison.

Mohammadi was presented with a number of prizes and awards for her human rights activities, including Alexander Langer Award (2009), Andrey Sakharov Award (2018), Olof Palme Prize (2023). In 2022, BBC included Mohammadi in the list of "100 inspiring and influential women of the world.".