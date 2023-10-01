One of terrorists in Ankara was member of Kurdistan Workers’ Party — Turkish Ministry

ANKARA, October 1. /TASS/. A member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was one of the persons committing the terrorist act in Ankara, the Turkey’s Ministry of Interior said.

"The identity of one of terrorists was ascertained in the course of the completed investigation. He was a member of the PKK separatist terrorist group. Efforts to identify the second terrorist continue," the ministry informed.

"9.7 kg of C-4 explosive, three hand grenades, one grenade launcher, a Glock pistol with a silencer" and two assault rifles were found at the terrorist act scene, the ministry noted.

Two terrorists committed a terrorist attack near the Interior Ministry building in Ankara on Sunday, the ministry reported before.