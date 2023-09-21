Industrial enterprises on fire in Kiev Region

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Fires erupted on the premises of enterprises in the Kiev Region following explosions, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said.

"Fires have erupted on the premises of enterprises," the press service of the Interior Ministry quoted him as saying on its page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Klimenko also confirmed that damage was registered in three Kiev districts following a series of blasts.

As reported earlier, a blaze erupted and an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Darnitsky District and power and water outages were registered in the Svyatoshinsky District in Kiev.

An air raid alert was declared across Ukraine in early morning. Explosions in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Rovno, Kharkov, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Kiev, Lvov and Khmelnitsky regions were reported. Later, sirens sounded across the country again with the exception of the Odessa Region. Blasts were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk and Vinnitsa regions.