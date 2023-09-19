China ready to strengthen global stability together with Russia — top diplomat

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. China is ready to pool efforts with Russia to strengthen general peace and global stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"We are ready together with Russia, in line with the important consensus between the two countries’ leaders, to boost the efficiency of the [consultations] mechanism for the sake of ensuring China and Russia’s state security and make bigger contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the world," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, the Russian-Chinese consultations on security are "an important component of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," which "demonstrate the extent of mutual political trust and a wide coverage of strategic cooperation."

Thanks to this cooperation, Beijing and Moscow "effectively defend their interests," Wang stressed, adding that their close ties help them withstand any pressure and encourage "more rational and balanced development of the system of global governance."

Moscow and Beijing are developing cooperation to defend their basic interests. Wang Yi is visiting Russia on September 18-21 to take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security. During his stay in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.