Myanmar seeks expanded cooperation with Russia across the board — Burmese foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Myanmar is looking to develop its bilateral cooperation with Russia across the board, Myanmar’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Than Swe, told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting in Moscow.

"Our delegation is visiting here to support the previous results that [were achieved] (at the Eastern Economic Forum - TASS) in Vladivostok. We hope that, during this visit, we will find common ground for improving cooperation between the two countries across all spheres," said Than Swe.

In turn, Lavrov expressed his confidence that Moscow and Naypyidaw will propel the political dialogue further, including at the highest level.

"We maintain a very busy bilateral [agenda of] cooperation across the board - in the spheres of trade, economy, culture and education. Naturally, we appreciate our dialogue, exchanges and recommendations regarding the processes currently unfolding globally, primarily in your region of Southeast Asia," Lavrov concluded.