Stronger DPRK-Russia ties to deter US, its allies in region — expert

SHANGHAI, September 14. /TASS/. The strengthening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia may become a certain deterrent for the military alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea, Liu Jun, the deputy chairman of China's Association of International Relations, told TASS on Thursday.

"From China's perspective, cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is equitable and mutually beneficial to both two sovereign states, two neighboring countries and two countries with historical roots and groundwork for cooperation. China does not believe that Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia will have any harmful impact on the regional security situation. On the other hand, tighter military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK could upset the existing balance of power in Northeast Asia, which would be a certain deterrent to the strengthening military alliance between the United States, Japan, and South Korea. But it will inevitably evoke a response from the United States, Japan and South Korea, which will complicate the regional security situation," Liu said, adding that China in this situation was not interested in escalating tensions in the region.

Liu believes it is normal that the Western countries are "very nervous and angry about cooperation between Russia and the DPRK."

"But they don't have more effective ways of putting pressure [on Russia and the DPRK]. On the contrary, what the West will have to deal with is the possible emergence of a security imbalance in Northeast Asia against the backdrop of growing military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK and the likelihood of a long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he believes.

In this context, the expert says, the United States and its allies on the European track will continue to step up support for Ukraine and push it to continue its counteroffensive in attempts to defeat Russia on the battlefield. At the same time, the joint policy with Japan and South Korea of military intimidation of the DPRK will be continued on the Asian track, he believes.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un came to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they had talks at the Vostochny Spaceport, both one-on-one and with other officials taking part.

Kim Jong Un’s visit has the official status, one of the highest categories in protocol practice. Russia is the first state he is visiting since the beginning of the pandemic, during which the country's borders were closed. Before that, the DPRK’s leader came to Russia in April 2019. Then, in particular, he and Putin held talks in Vladivostok. It was their first meeting.