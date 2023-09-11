Brazilian court to decide on Putin's arrest if he attends G20 summit — president

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. The issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest during his visit to the G20 summit in Brazil in 2024 will be considered by the country's court taking into account the arrest warrant issued for the Russian leader by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the country’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"If Putin decides to attend [next year's summit], the decision [on a possible arrest] is within the power of the judiciary, not my government," Reuters quoted the politician as saying. On September 9, in an interview with the Indian TV channel Firstpost, Lula da Silva said that as long as he was president of Brazil, "he [Putin] will not be arrested without the authorization of the authorities."

At the same time, Reuters pointed out the president questioned Brazil's membership in the ICC. He recalled that neither Russia, China nor the US are members of the organization. According to the leader, such agreements harm developing countries.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. It could theoretically be executed if the Russian leader arrives in one of the countries that recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. Moscow has rejected such accusations, calling "the very phrasing of the question" outrageous and pointing out that Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, so its decisions are null and void for Russia.