NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The conclusion of agreements on bilateral guarantees of the G7 countries to Ukraine will be finalized not earlier than next year, at the moment only the US and the UK have started negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

France plans to hold the first round of talks with Kiev on bilateral guarantees in the next few weeks, the newspaper quoted an unnamed representative of the French authorities as saying. Germany is still working out what assistance it can offer Kiev. The newspaper does not provide information about plans to negotiate bilateral guarantees from other G7 countries.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the lack of harmonization of bilateral agreements between the allies may also become a problem, which may have an impact on the effectiveness of the military aid provided. France, for example, proposes to schedule arms deliveries for the next four years. The newspaper does not say whether other Western countries have endorsed the idea.

The G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. In particular, the document states that Kiev should receive significant military capabilities. Thirteen European countries also signed the declaration. Ukrainian authorities hope that the first bilateral agreements with European countries will be signed by the end of this year. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision wrong and potentially very dangerous.