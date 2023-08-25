Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO

GENEVA, August 25. /TASS/. More than 1.47 million people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 between July 24 and August 20, a 63% increase over the previous 28 days, and over 2,000 people died, a 48% decrease over the same period, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

According to the WHO report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were reported worldwide during the four-week period.

COVID cases were reported in 103 countries. The virus "remains a major threat," and the WHO is urging countries to maintain the COVID-19 infrastructure they have put in place. The organization expects them to continue to work on early warning, surveillance and identification of COVID strains. WHO recommends booster vaccination in high-risk groups, improved ventilation. The organization pointed out that the increasing prevalence of the COVID strain EG.5. As of August 24, it had been detected in 53 countries. A week earlier, there were 50 such countries.

A 112% increase in incidence was noted in the eastern Mediterranean from July 24 to August 20. There were also increases in the Western Pacific (88%) and Europe (12%) during this period. At the same time, an 84% decrease in incidence was observed in Africa. An increase in mortality over the four-week period was observed only in the eastern Mediterranean - by 70%. It decreased in four other WHO regions, including 49% in Europe. Comparative data for the Americas were not available in the report.

South Korea had the most cases (1,286,028) in a four-week period. It was followed by Australia (22,836), the United Kingdom (21,866), Italy (19,777) and Singapore (18,125). South Korea recorded the most deaths (328) from July 24 to August 20. It was followed by Russia (166), Italy (165), Australia (148) and the Philippines (136).

From the end of January 2020 to May 5, 2023, WHO declared a global health emergency. On March 11, 2020, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. A total of 769,806,130 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, with 6,955,497 deaths, according to an update on the organization's website. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a May 5 briefing in Geneva that the true death toll is at least 20 million.