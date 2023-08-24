{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Sochi possibly on Sept. 4 — diplomatic source

The Turkish authorities have not announced the date of Erdogan’s visit

ISTANBUL, August 24. /TASS/. The meeting of Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, is planned to be held in Sochi, and September 4 has been announced as a possible date, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS.

"The meeting of presidents is planned in Russia. The possible date in September 4, in Sochi," the source said.

The Turkish authorities have not announced the date of Erdogan’s visit. The Turkish leader has not ruled out the meeting with Putin in September.

The Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow in September to hold talks on resuming the grain deal. On August 25, the top Turkish diplomat will visit Kiev, where he will also discuss the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative.

On August 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the venue and exact date of the meeting between the two presidents would be coordinated through diplomatic channels. A day earlier, Peskov said that "the place of the meeting will be negotiated, it is not necessarily Turkey." Putin pointed out that now is the time when he has to be in the country, so it is difficult for him to make any visits, Peskov added.

