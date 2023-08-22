Talks on free grain supplies from Russia to six African countries being completed — Putin

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 22. /TASS/. Negotiations on free of charge deliveries of 25,000-50,000 tons of grain from Russia to six African countries are at the final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of the BRICS Business Forum.

"As a first step, we have decided to send 25,000-50,000 tons of grain to six African countries free of charge, including free delivery of these goods. Negotiations with partners are being completed," the Russian leader said. He was speaking about Russia’s readiness to replace Ukrainian grain to the countries in need after the termination of the grain deal.

Earlier, Putin named among these six countries Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea.

"I have repeatedly said that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of gratuitous assistance to needy states, especially since we again expect an excellent harvest this year," Putin stressed.