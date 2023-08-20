ECOWAS could invade Niger any time now — Burkina Faso's defense minister

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States could start its military intervention in Niger, where mutinous soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last month, any time now, Burkina Faso's Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Kassoum Coulibaly said, Al Arabiya television reported on Saturday.

"We expect an ECOWAS military intervention against Niger at any moment," he said.

"The thought of an ECOWAS military intervention against Niger is shocking," he went on to say. "We support Niger and are ready to confront any possible military intervention by ECOWAS."

He said the country could secede from ECOWAS because the group’s policy towards Niger "makes no sense."

It was reported on Friday evening that Burkina Faso and Mali deployed their warplanes in Niger in a sign of solidarity with Niger and to repel any aggression.

Date of invasion

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for peace and security at ECOWAS, said on August 18 that the date of the group’s military interventionin Niger had been determined but wouldn’t be announced as yet. He made the statement following a meeting of chiefs of General Staffs of ECOWAS member countries that took place in the capital of Ghana. Musah said the group could send a mission to Niger on August 19 to hold talks with the rebels.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the ECOWAS countries slapped harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the mutinous soldier release Bazoum, or face the use of force.