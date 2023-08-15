Way out of armed conflict in Tripoli reportedly found by Libya’s authorities

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) has agreed to release Mahmoud Hamza, commander of the 444th brigade that controls much of Tripoli, to a neutral side in a bid to stop clashes, the Al Hadath television channel said on Tuesday citing its sources.

According to the television channel, Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Bdeibah ordered to halt clashes after he agreed with the elder of Tripoli’s Souq al-Jum’aa neighborhood to release the 444th brigade commander to a neutral side.

Meanwhile, the Al Wasat news portal said citing its sources that head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohammed al-Menfi came out with a plan of containing escalation in Tripoli. Under the plan, Souq al-Jum’aa elders are to hand over the commander to the GNU General Staff chief at the Mitiga airbase and an investigative commission will later settle the issue of his detention.

Armed clashes sparked in Tripoli late on August 14 between the 444th brigade and the so-called Special Deterrence Force. According to local sources, the escalation was triggered by the detention of 444th brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza at Tripoli’s airport. The 44th brigade is part of the Tripoli military district forces and is affiliated with Libya’s Presidential Council. According to latest data, nine people were killed and around 30 were wounded. Al Arabiya reported that the Special Deterrence Force lost four servicemen.