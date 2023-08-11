ECOWAS needs UNSC support to intervene in Niger — expert

RABAT, August 11. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) needs the support of the UN Security Council to consider military intervention in Niger, where a military mutiny that led to the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum took place in late July, an eminent political scientist, expert in the field of communications and international relations, Boubou Doucoure told TASS by telephone in an interview.

"The obvious risks posed by the crisis around Niger are visible in real time and may manifest themselves before long, because the international community hiding under the cover of ECOWAS has considerable leverage that can certainly threaten the stability of Niger and of the entire region. We should fear that in the event of an act of aggression or unwanted intervention that undermines the integrity of one of the countries in the region, these risks will double. And let us not forget that ECOWAS absolutely needs the support of the UN Security Council to consider military intervention in Niger," Doucoure said.

Africa is unhappy with West

Speaking about the possible consequences of ECOWAS plans to invade Niger, the expert noted the likelihood of "the growth of a revanchist movement of Pan-Africanists against French symbols and interests, as well as the revolt of the population of ECOWAS member-countries against their leaders, who have agreed to play the role of puppets."

"One of the most important aspects is the dissatisfaction of the African population in general and the people of the Sahel region in particular with the West’s plundering of the continent's resources and a system of neo-colonial and paternalistic subjugation. The anti-imperialist and anti-neocolonialist sentiment of Africans, including the people of Niger, will only grow stronger," Doucoure continued.

"The ECOWAS-imposed border closure with Niger, in combination with the freezing of the republic's assets, may trigger a two-fold economic and humanitarian crisis. But the stance of neighboring countries - Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea-Conakry and Algeria, which have refused to join the sanctions - gives Niger a breath of fresh air in times of crisis," he added.

"The only thing that Niger needs today is sovereignty and freedom of choice in making security-related political, institutional and strategic decisions. Niger will never be able to get out of the current situation, if others resort to diktat or make decisions for it," the expert said.

"The people of Niger are responsible enough to choose allies, partners and policies and implement their vision. Let those who wish to help Niger do so. Otherwise, may the people of Niger be masters of their own destiny. Apart from uranium, Niger is rich in human and natural resources that can help the country withstand any challenges," Doucoure concluded.

Situation in Niger

In late July, a group of military officers from the Nigerien Presidential Guard mutinied and announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the Guard’s Commander Abdurahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence but has been communicating by telephone with leaders and representatives of other countries.

The leaders of the regional group Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes Niger, have demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening, among other things, to use force. However, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso said they would see such a move as an attack on themselves.

Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was not fulfilled, the community’s leaders reconvened for a summit on August 10. The Community declared its "relentless commitment" to the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon his return from the summit that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.