Libya's Presidential Council hoping for Russian help in getting foreign troops to withdraw

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Libya’s leadership is counting on the help of Russia and other African countries in achieving the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country's territory, Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi said.

"We appeal to our friends in the Russian leadership and our friends in the African countries to help us in [obtaining] the withdrawal of all foreign troops from our territory," he said at a plenary session of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

The Presidential Council chairman noted that, since the ceasefire in his country, the Libyan leadership has been focused primarily on overcoming national divisions and creating unified armed forces that can be relied upon to "maintain peace and tranquility in order to resolve the urgent tasks facing the country."

"The recent developments in brotherly Niger are extremely worrying for us and we are eager to see the restoration of legitimate authority in that country," al-Menfi remarked.