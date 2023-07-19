No plans in OPCW to send exports to Ukraine after 23 notes from Russia — envoy

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) currently sees no need to send a team of experts to Ukraine in response to 23 notes from Moscow regarding provocations being prepared by Kiev that would include use of toxic substances as chemical weapons, says Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin.

"Overall, we have already sent 23 verbal notes, we warned about provocations being prepared," the diplomat said.

According to the OPCW Technical Secretariat Director General, information received from Russia is being "scrupulously tracked and analyzed," Shulgin said.

"But, at this point, the Technical Secretariat believes that there is no need to send any expert team - which already exists, formed within the Secretariat, with specialists and experts - there is no need to send any team at this point," Shulgin continued.

The Russian envoy pointed out that Russian warnings found their confirmation at least twice.

"I am referring to the incident in Sumy, at the Sumykhimprom plant, as well as the one in Severodonetsk, at the Azov plant," he underscored.