Biden preparing for war with Russia by mobilizing reservists — Robert Kennedy Jr.

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is getting prepared to sacrifice American lives in a ground war with Russia by his decision to call up some 3,000 reservists to augment the US contingent in Europe, US Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said on Friday.

"President Biden just called up 3,000 reservists to augment U.S. troops in Europe as part of ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve.’ I want people to understand what this troop mobilization is about. It's about preparing for a ground war with Russia," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian youth have already died because America's foreign policy establishment manipulated their country into war to fulfill vain + futile geopolitical fantasy. Now, rather than acknowledge failure, Biden admin prepares to sacrifice American lives too," he added.

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order approving the mobilization of up to 3,000 reservists to support Operation Atlantic Resolve in the zone of responsibility of the US European Command.

Following the call up of 20,000 personnel to augment the US troops in Europe in February 2022, the overall strength of the US contingent reached about 100,000.