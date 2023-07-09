No decision on Zelensky’s visit to NATO summit made as of yet – Ukrainian deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not yet made a final decision as to whether to go to the NATO summit in Vilnius or not, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanishina said on Sunday.

"No final decision has been made as of yet. We don’t fully understand the format of all meetings in Vilnius, neither do we fully understand the decision that would be physically laid on the table," she said in an interview with Ukraine’s Evropeiskaya Pravda media outlet.

According to Stefanishina, Zelensky’s visit to the summit will depend on its final documents. "The work on final documents continues. No decisions have been made so far," she stressed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that Zelensky will attend the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on the summit’s sidelines. However, he did not promise that during the Vilnius summit Ukraine would be invited to join NATO after hostilities in the country are over.