MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Kiev could get US-made Abrams tanks by its next offensive, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

In a televised interview, he said "Ukraine will have as many counteroffensives as needed." Supplies of Abrams tanks is a work in progress, he said.

"So we are working now, but bearing in mind that we will need tanks armored personnel carriers and other equipment for potential future offensives," he said.