US ready to work constructively with Russia on New START — US State Department

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The US is ready to work constructively with Russia on implementing the Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the New START Treaty, a US State Department spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"The United States has repeatedly emphasized that it is prepared to work constructively with Russia on full implementation of the treaty. That includes consultations when Russia is ready," the spokesperson said, when asked whether Washington planned to hold consultations with Moscow in the near future on the treaty.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS earlier that Moscow and Washington in recent weeks engaged in direct communication about the treaty. He said the sides reaffirmed differences, but the discussions resulted in some progress.