Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi

MILAN, June 14. /TASS/. The funeral service that was held at the Milan Cathedral for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86 on Monday, has come to an end on Wednesday.

The funeral was attended by more than 2,000 people, including family members, the country's leadership, and foreign politicians.

"Silvio Berlusconi was definitely a politician, a businessman, and a figure in the focus of public attention. At this moment of farewell and prayer, what can we say about Silvio Berlusconi? He was a man who sought life, love, and joy," Archbishop of Milan Mario Delpini said during the mass.

The casket with the politician’s body left the cathedral at about 4:20 pm. A crowd of about 15,000 people gathered outside the cathedral.

Russia was not invited to Berlusconi’s funeral, according to Yury Ushakov, a president’s aide. He told journalists that Russian President Vladimir Putin sincerely mourns the death of his political partner and friend.

"The president sincerely mourns the demise of Silvio Berlusconi, with whom he maintained not only constructive working relationship, but also friendship for many years," the aide said.