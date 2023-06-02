US ready to work with Russia on treaty to replace New START — White House

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The US is ready to engage Russia in developing agreements that would replace the New START beyond 2026, despite current differences, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Rather than waiting to resolve all of our bilateral differences, the United States is ready to engage Russia back to manage nuclear risks and develop a post 2026 arms control treaty discussions," he said at an annual meeting of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

Sullivan also said that "the type of limits the United States can agree to after the Treaty expires will of course be impacted by the size and scale of China's nuclear buildup. That's why we're also ready to engage China without preconditions, helping ensure that competition is managed and the competition does not veer into conflict," he said.