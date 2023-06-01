Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus meant to ‘cool hot heads’ in West — official

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should be seen as a response to the unfriendly actions of the West, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday.

"We are taking measures, including as part of the deterrence system. Of course, first and foremost with our strategic partner, the Russian Federation, as well as with our historical partners: the colleagues in the Collective Security Treaty and the CIS. Hence the decision of the presidents of Belarus and Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of our country. This is, unfortunately, a forced step aimed at cooling the hot heads of Western politicians," he said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS countries

The official said that "Poland has been harboring the same intention for the second year now" and is pleading with NATO to place nuclear weapons in the country.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at the request of that country, just as the United States has been doing on the territory of its allies. The president said Moscow planned to complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on May 25 that the transfer of nonstrategic nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus had already started.