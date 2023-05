WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. If the West supplies F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, they will be based in Ukraine, Frank Kendall, the Secretary of the Air Force, said on Monday.

"We're talking about a Ukrainian capability, not a NATO capability," he said at a meeting with Washington-based Defense Writers Group, when asked by TASS if there is an option that the jets could be based in a NATO member country. "If they are going to be part of the Ukrainian Air Force, I assume they'll be in Ukraine."