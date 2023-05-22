Pentagon denies reports of explosion near it

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s security service didn’t detect any accidents near the building, which is outside the US capital, the US Department of Defense told TASS on Monday.

"Pentagon Force Protection Agency reports no incidents this morning," the DoD said.

A Pentagon Force Protection spokesman said by phone, "There's no explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation."

Posts that started to circulate on social media earlier said there was an explosion near the Pentagon.