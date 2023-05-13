Erdogan confident of his win in Turkish presidential election in first round

ANKARA, May 13. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence of his win in the republic’s presidential election in the first round.

"We will do everything necessary, and we will finalize it in the first round. Let’s reach it tomorrow at polling stations," he said on Saturday.

The results of the vote "will be a response to [US President Joe] Biden" who several years ago supported Erdogan’s present electoral competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to the incumbent Turkish president. "What does Kemal say? He says that Turkey will impose sanctions against Russia [in the event of his win in the election]. What does this idea mean? Almost five and a half million tourists come from Russia. Are you going to do this following Biden’s instructions? Tomorrow voters will answer Biden as well," Erdogan explained.

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are the main contenders for the presidency as the third candidate from the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, is projected to garner no more than 4% of the votes. In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28.