Cuban leaders receive Russia’s top diplomat in Havana — newspaper

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and leader of the Cuban Revolution Raul Castro received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Havana on Thursday, the Granma newspaper reported.

Earlier, Lavrov held talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla who thanked Moscow for assisting Havana in dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and supporting Cuba’s demand for the lifting of the trade and economic embargo that Washington imposed on Cuba in 1962.