US hopes for regular consular access to Gershkovich in Russia — White House

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The US will seek the release of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and hopes for regular consular access to him, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy told Gershkovich, according to US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

"It was good to get to see him today and again we want to make sure we can continue to do that," Kirby said, adding that the US side told Gershkovich that Washington will continue to work on his release.

According to Kirby, the US wants consular access to Gershkovich to remain available in the future in order to visit the journalist regularly.