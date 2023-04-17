G7 foreign ministers agree to keep sanctions against Russia

KARUIZAWA, April 17. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) agree to continue keeping sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine and cooperating for the purpose of strengthening control over compliance of restrictions, according to the statement of event organizers received by TASS.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers confirmed that they remain committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia, as well as to continuing strong support for Ukraine," the ministers said. "Furthermore, they concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia," the statement reads.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi hosting the meeting noted importance of continuing sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine and strengthening "cooperation with countries, including the so-called ‘Global South’".