KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 15. /TASS/. The blast that occurred at a venue in Wakayama where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was giving a speech should not affect the timetable of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa slated for April 16-18, the organizers told TASS on Saturday.

"So far, we have not received any instructions to amend the schedule of events," one of the organizers said.