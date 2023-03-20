Informal meeting between Putin and Xi lasts for more than four hours

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has ended, lasting for almost four-and-a-half hours.

The Chinese leader has left the Kremlin.

The two leaders met on Monday, on the first day of the Chinese president's visit to Moscow. The meeting started at 4:36 p.m. Moscow time. First, they talked in the Kremlin, and then their conversation continued one-on-one over a working lunch.

Earlier Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted that the Kremlin attaches special importance to one-on-one talks between the two leaders, since they are expected to discuss the most important issues.

The main day of Russian-Chinese negotiations will be Tuesday, March 21, when the leaders will be joined by members of their delegations. Xi Jinping is also scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday morning.