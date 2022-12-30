Zelensky signs law on Ukraine’s ethnic minorities necessary for EU membership

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. A bill on ethnic minorities was signed into law by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and sent back to the country’s parliament on Thursday, according to the parliament’s website.

The adoption of the law is one of the conditions for the launch of talks on Ukraine’s EU membership.

According to the bill, members of ethnic minorities have the right to self-identification, freedom of association and peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and thought, freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and religion, as well as the right to participate in the country’s political, economic and social life and preserve their cultural identity. The document also guarantees the right to freely use the languages of ethnic minorities in private and public life in oral and written form "to the extent not contrary to the law." In spite of that, the law specifically bans "the promotion and propaganda" of Russia and the activities of its state officials and bodies, "which create a positive image."

According to the most recent census, conducted in Ukraine in 2001, the share of ethnic minorities in the country stood at 22.18% with Russians being the largest ethnic group (17.3%).

Over the past few years, Ukraine adopted a number of laws on education in the state language, aimed at driving the languages of ethnic minorities from public life. The parliaments of Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary pointed to violations of rights plaguing ethnic minorities in Ukraine.