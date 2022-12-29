Fragments of Ukrainian missile fell 66 meters away from private home — BelTA

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Fragments of the Ukrainian missile, shot down in the morning of December 29 by the Belarussian air defense forces, fell on the outskirts of a village, 66 meters away from a private home, the BelTA agency said.

Investigators, specialists from the state committee of forensic examination, the Defense Ministry, and bomb disposal specialists are currently working at the scene. Police officers have cordoned off the area. Local civilians have been taken to safety.

A missile launched with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system from the territory of Ukraine, was shot down by the Belarusian air defense at about 10:00. Its fragments fell near the village of Gorbakha, the Ivanovo district of the Brest region. President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident.