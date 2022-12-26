Tehran cautions Kiev over its call to liquidate weapons production in Iran

TEHRAN, December 26. /TASS/. Calls to liquidate the production of Iranian weapons may have political and legal consequences for Ukraine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanaani Chafi, warned on Monday.

"Once again, we reiterate that we are not participating in the war in Ukraine and are ready to contribute to settling the crisis and finding a peace solution. We consider the threats by Ukrainian officials as an irresponsible rhetoric that may have political and legal consequences," IRNA quoted Kanaani Chafi as commenting on a statement by Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak who earlier pushed for the liquidation of Iranian factories producing arms.