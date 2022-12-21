Vucic condemns Turkey’s plans to supply Bayraktars to Kosovo

BELGRADE, December 21. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned Turkey’s plans to supply Bayraktar drone to the unrecognized republic of Kosovo.

"When the Turks say they will supply Bayraktars to Pristina, it is a very bad news for us. We respect [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, but, naturally, it will tell on our relations," he said in an interview with the Pink television channel on Tuesday.

He stressed that Serbia should be prepared and have corresponding air defense systems.

It was reported earlier that Kosovo’s defense ministry was expecting a large batch of state-of-the-art weapons worth around 30 million euro. Eleven trucks loaded with weapons, in particular, mortars and shells, were seen on the border between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. The trucks were moving toward Kosovo and Metohija. According to Serbian media, the cargoes were dispatched from Turkey.