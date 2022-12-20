UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin corridor on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Armenia’s request on the situation around its border with Azerbaijan, the Council’s work program for Tuesday said.

As a TASS source specified, the situation around the Lachin corridor would be at the center of the discussion.

Last week Armenia Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited Baku and met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Mirzoyan raised the topic of the situation around the Lachin corridor.

On December 12, a group of activists from Azerbaijani non-governmental environmental organizations started protesting on the Lachin-Shusha road in Nagorno-Karabakh against the illegal mining of natural resources in the areas controlled by the Russian peacekeeping force. The activists set up tents and said they wouldn’t leave until they were provided access to the Gyzylbulag and Damirli deposits, where they said "illegal mining" was gaining steam. Yerevan qualified it as a provocation from the official Baku aimed to create a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic.