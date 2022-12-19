Lukashenko hopes West hears ‘voice of reason,’ resumes security dialogue

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope on Monday that the West will "listen to the voice of reason" so that a constructive dialogue on security could resume.

"Russia and Belarus, as Vladimir Vladimirovich and I often say, are open for dialogue with other countries, including European ones," the Belarusian president said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as they were holding a meeting. "I hope they will soon hear the voice of reason and we will move to a constructive discussion on both general security issues and the future world order."

According to Lukashenko, the defense of democracy and progress by means of restrictions and military power regarding Russia "no longer impresses even the local voters [in Western countries], who have felt the full measure of the policy’s shortcomings."

The Belarusian leader said he regularly meets with Putin to discuss all types of issues, but the focus lately has been on defense and security.