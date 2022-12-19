CSTO not to turn its back on Armenia, says Secretary General

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not going to turn its back on Armenia, the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday at a press conference on the results of the organization's work in 2022.

"As for CSTO intentions to leave Armenia or somehow turn away: of course not," he said.

CSTO Secretary General noted that the heads of member states of the organization met three times in 2022 to discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to Zas, CSTO proposals to send a monitoring mission to Armenia remain in force and can be organized quite promptly. "These proposals remain in force. If the Republic of Armenia considers it necessary to make a decision either on the whole package of measures, there are six points proposed for approval by the heads of states, or on separate points, including the sending of a mission, it can be realized, and quite promptly," he stressed.