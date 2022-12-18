UK top brass says he would like more frequent contact with Moscow

LONDON, December 18. /TASS/. The Chief of the UK Armed Forces Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, would like to have ‘regular communications’ with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Valery Gerasimov.

In an interview published on Sunday in the Telegraph newspaper, Radakin said that he regularly communicated with his Russian counterpart during this year, but would prefer to do so more often.

"We always said we would communicate but we wouldn’t go into the details of what we’ve discussed. I think he’s been very good at adhering to that," Radakin said of Gerasimov, "I would like them to be even more regular communications. I’d like them to be even stronger, even though they might be difficult conversations. There are relationships that are still ongoing. How can we make the most of them?"

According to the newspaper, Radakin welcomes any reason to keep channels of communication with Russia open. The top brass drew attention to the respectful tone of the message sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin to King Charles III after the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

"The danger is you get so wrapped up in [the current situation] you can keep exaggerating. You need to analyse, but not overanalyse and also try and be balanced," he said.