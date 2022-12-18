North Korea launches two missiles, both fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone

TOKYO, December 18. /TASS/. North Korea on Sunday launched two, presumably, ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan with an interval of about 25 minutes, the Japan Coast Guard reported.

According to the Coast Guard, both missiles have already fallen, but official information about the place of the fall is not available yet. However, the Kyodo news agency and NHK TV channel reported referring to government sources that both missiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set up a crisis headquarters to collect and analyze information related to this new missile launch by North Korea. The Ministry of Defense of Japan is also engaged in the collection and verification of relevant data.

According to the authorities, to date, there have been no reports of any damage to the Japanese side from the North Korean missile launch.

The South Korean military also reported this latest missile launch by Pyongyang, but the exact type of missile has not yet been given. Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has already launched 36 missiles.