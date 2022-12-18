US Deputy Treasury Secretary and German officials talk sanctions on Russia, aid to Kiev

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. During his stay in Berlin US First Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo discussed with German officials introduction of new sanctions against Russia and further assistance to Ukraine, the US Treasury said in a statement on Saturday.

On behalf of Germany German Federal Chancellery Jorg Kukies and State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Udo Philipp took part in the consultations.

According to the document, "in these meetings, the Deputy Secretary underscored the U.S.’s commitment to continue working with Germany to hold Russia accountable" for its special military operation in Ukraine. Washington and Berlin hope to achieve it "through sanctions and measures like the price cap on Russian seaborne oil." They also touched upon "shared climate goals, and on assistance for Ukraine."

It is underscored in the document that Adeyemo "congratulated his counterparts on the agreement reached at the EU to provide an additional 18 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine, as well as impose additional sanctions on Russia."

Besides that, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary discussed with German officials and business representatives "strengthening our supply chains and bolstering energy and investment security" of the two states.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.