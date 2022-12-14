US to sanction Russian businessman — newspaper

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. The United States is going to introduce sanctions against Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing White House representatives.

"The action, which could be announced as early as Thursday, is expected to include sanctions against Mr. Potanin, his wife Ekaterina Potanina and a yacht he owns," the newspaper said, citing US officials. Restrictions will cover Potanin’s Interros Holding and Rosbank but will not apply to Norilsk Nickel, where Potanin is the President and the major shareholder.

"Governments have struggled over whether and how to sanction some Russian business people and their assets without causing unintended economic consequences, for instance, spooking commodities markets or disrupting supply chains for Western companies," the newspaper said.

Several Russian government officials will also be included into the new sanction package, The Wall Street Journal added.

Interros elected not to comment on the inquiry from TASS.