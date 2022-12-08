Russia still wants to play part in probe into terrorist attacks on Nord Streams—MFA

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow will further seek its participation in a full and open investigation of the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We intend to further seek a comprehensive and open investigation [on Nord Stream] with the participation of representatives of the Russian authorities, the public joint-stock company Gazprom. We proceed from the fact that only on this condition can its results claim to be reliable and objective," she said.

The diplomat noted that Moscow is closely monitoring the investigation of explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which is being conducted by Danish and Swedish law enforcement agencies. Zakharova stated that "the authorities of Denmark and Sweden stubbornly refuse to cooperate with the Russian side on this matter."

"This is despite, among other things, the official appeals Russian Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin sent to the heads of the governments of these countries. This only says one thing - they are afraid to let us in, they are afraid that the world will find out what they have been doing all these years and what it eventually led to, and who is behind the manipulations on the world energy markets, because then the vast majority of the planet will hold the West accountable for everything that it has done and has been doing for centuries," she stressed.

On September 26, unprecedented destruction was recorded on three lines of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions along the routes of the gas pipelines. Investigators from Russia’s FSB opened a criminal case on an act of international terrorism in connection with the explosions. It is currently impossible to determine the timeline for the restoration of the gas pipelines.